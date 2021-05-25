Over the years, hundreds of elaborately decorated undergarments have been put on display and put to the vote of the public during Bras For The Cause Hunt County in an effort to raise funds toward awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
An event this week will seek to determine which of the entries is the greatest of all time, at least so far.
The 13th Annual Bras for the Cause Hunt County has been conducting the Greatest So Far BRAcket online, with the final results scheduled during a ceremony scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at Landon Winery in downtown Greenville. In addition to announcing the overall winner, the theme for this year’s Bras For the Cause and the categories for the event will be revealed.
The 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County is scheduled Thursday, October 14. More than 100 entries typically compete for the coveted “Brabies” awards and are displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Bras For The Cause Hunt County was conducted virtually.
The public can still vote on the final entries at the Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo
