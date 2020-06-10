As a precaution against coronavirus, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum will focus on outdoor activities for its June calendar of events.
“Because of the concern over COVID -19, the children’s museum is putting more emphasis on our outdoor area,” the museum’s Executive Director Sharline Freeman said. “Even though temperature checks, hand washing, and frequent sanitized cleaning are a part of our policy for the inside of the building, some parents may still prefer outside play for their children.
“We have a great outdoor area, which includes the State Farm ship, a sand area, and a dry river bed with shark’s teeth,” she continued. “However, we are adding specific outdoor activities to enhance the area.”
Weekly outdoor activities are planned for the children’s museum, beginning with a visit from the Davis Family Animals this Friday, from 10-11 a.m.
The following week on Friday, June 19, the outdoor area will become an obstacle course with water balloons instead of basketballs for shooting at the goal, tunnels and additional outside obstacles to overcome. This activity will be available in both the morning, at 11 a.m., and the afternoon, at 1:30 p.m.
The museum also plans to have another activity featuring live animals later in the month but has not yet set a date or time.
Next month, there will also be a Fourth of July Egg Hunt on Friday, July 3.
Under the sponsorship of Brookshire’s Grocery, 2,000 eggs were provided to the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum for the traditional Easter Egg Hunt. But, because of the closures related to Covid-19, the Easter Egg Hunt was postponed and becomes the Fourth of July Egg Hunt. Again, there will be one hunt in the morning and another in the afternoon.
Regular admission to the children’s museum covers the cost of the additional activities. The number of participants will be limited to help with social distancing, and reservations can be made online or by calling the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055.
Updates for summer activities can be seen on the museum’s website at www.netxcm.com or on its Facebook page.
