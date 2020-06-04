The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of this year’s “day at the park” observance of Juneteenth in Greenville.
The celebration is typically scheduled on or about June 19 at Graham Park in Greenville and is sponsored by the NAACP Greenville Branch.
The day would often include live entertainment, free food and drinks, kids and adult games, three-on-three basketball tournaments and more.
But the organization’s president, Will Hobdy, told the Herald-Banner this year’s event at the park was being curtailed due to the virus.
“Under no circumstances will we contribute to its spread or jeopardize the health and well-being of the community,” Hobdy said.
However, he said there may still be a way residents can celebrate the occasion virtually.
“I’m confident that with a couple of creative ideas utilizing remote visual and voice technology under consideration we will be able to select something that will be enjoying to watch and appreciate,” Hobdy said.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
