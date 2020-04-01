Six chambers of commerce in North Texas are joining forces to ask area residents and businesses to leave a light on Friday night and offer support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greenville, Caddo Mills, Rowlett and Royse City chambers, the Rockwall Area Chamber and the Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce are calling on all their members to take part and help spread the word of the #UniteWithLight effort.
Greenville Chamber CEO Byron Taylor said the movement came up rapidly this week.
“I received a call about this Monday from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce,” Taylor said. Originally the plan was to have it up and running by tonight, but that proved to be a bit difficult to pull together.
“I said I would be able to participate if Friday was the day,” Taylor said.
Notices were being posted on Facebook and elsewhere on social media Tuesday, with the chambers urging their members to contact their friends and neighbors and ask them to show gratitude to the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store and restaurant personnel and everyone else working to aid others.
“The whole concept is we are trying to bring awareness to those people who are helping us,” Taylor said.
The #UniteWithLight effort is asking people to place a light outside their businesses or homes, or just turn their porch lights, between 8 and 10 p.m. Friday nights.
