Area residents will have multiple chances in March to learn more about how their government operates.
Business and government leaders will gather in Greenville in the coming week to hear from state leaders and debate issues of importance to Hunt County.
One week later, updates will be presented on the status of both the city of Greenville and Hunt County, and where each may be headed in the near future.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Hunt County Days on March 4-5, followed by the “State of the City” and “State of the County” addresses during a Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon on March 12.
Typically conducted in Austin when the Texas Legislature is in session, the 2021 Hunt County Days is scheduled at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville.
The Hunt County Government Affairs Committee has developed position papers regarding governmental concerns with a direct impact on the future of Hunt County. The papers have been delivered to State Rep. Bryan Slaton and State Sen. Bob Hall and will be the subject of this year’s forum.
The 11 topics to be covered during Hunt County Days include economic development, K-12 education, higher education, community college, healthcare, infrastructure, taxation, technology empowerment, tourism, transportation and water.
Each of the subjects will be covered during an open forum across the two-day event, with six of the subjects included on the first day and the remainder on the second day.
Slaton and Hall are also expected to attend Hunt County Days.
An online brochure detailing Hunt County Days is available at https://tinyurl.com/app/
A planned agenda for both days of the event is available at https://tinyurl.com/6m2u97t3
Registration for Hunt County Days is $50 per person, which includes entry to the forum on both days, breakfast and lunch. Payment is due by March 1.
Registration is available online at https://greenvillechambertx.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/7591
Greenville Mayor David Dreiling and Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall are scheduled to present the “State of the City” and “State of the County” addresses during theQuarterly Luncheon on March 12 inside the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St.
Dreiling and Stovall are expected to review the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to both the city and county and the results of the 2020 elections. In Greenville, residents approved freezing property taxes for senior citizens, liquor sales and a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Hunt County residents voted in record numbers for several big issues, including approving the creation of Poetry, the county’s newest city.
Tickets to the luncheon are $30 each and due to social distancing regulations only 70 lunches will be provided. The session will also be simulcast on GEUS cable.
Those wanting additional information for either event can contact the chamber at 903-455-1510 or by email at shelly@greenvillechamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.