Local business and government leaders will soon begin the process of deciding what issues to bring up with state lawmakers on a visit to Austin early next year.
The Greenville chamber is assembling the Government Affairs Council in preparation for the biennial trip known as Hunt County Days.
Chamber President/CEO Byron Taylor told the Herald-Banner the effort at organizing the event got off to a late start this time around.
“We would have normally started this process back in February, but are just getting started due to COVID-19,” Taylor said. “Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, the council will perform its role in an expedited fashion this cycle.”
The council is comprised of members from segments of the entire county and Taylor is inviting business owners, citizens, elected officials and representatives from school districts and cities to participate.
“The purpose of the meetings are to discuss what messages are of the greatest importance for our community at large,” Taylor said.
Topics are expected to include conversations on economic development, healthcare, infrastructure, tourism, taxation, transportation, technology, water resources and education.
The panel will develop position statements on each of the issues, which will be personally delivered to lawmakers during the visit to Austin in February 2021.
The Council was on hand in the Texas House and Texas Senate in February 2019 as each chamber formally passed a resolution designating an extension of FM 1570 which extends north of State Highway 34 to U.S. Highway 380, as the John L. Horn Memorial Highway, in honor of the late Hunt County judge.
Information on being a part of the Government Affairs Council process is available by contacting Taylor at 903-456-5518 or email at byron@greenvillechamber.com.
