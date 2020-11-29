Local business leaders plan to learn this week about how area service groups give to the community all year long, especially at Christmas.
Friday’s Quarterly Membership Luncheon of the Greenville Chamber Convention and Visitors Bureau is focused on the "Season of Giving Back” and will feature at least three non-profit organizations offering information on what they represent and support. The organizations who are scheduled to appear include the Lone Oak Education Foundation, the Hunt County Senior Service Alliance and the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation.
The chamber will also be announcing the 2020 Non-Profit of the Year, the winner for its 501(c)3 funds. Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH was selected as the 2019 Non-Profit of the Year. FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said the $3,000 award would help supplement the agency’s Meals for At Risk Kids, or M.A.R.K. program.
There are about 60 non-profit agencies from across Hunt County that are chamber affiliates and that have the option to apply for the funds on an annual basis. There are certain requirements that each agency must observe to qualify for the funding. The funds cannot be used for operations but must be used for a program that benefits the community. CASA for Hunt County was chosen by a committee of the chamber’s executive board as the 2018 Non-Profit of the Year.
In 2017, the Raffa Clinic was chosen by a committee of the chamber’s executive board to receive the funds, and the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center was the recipient of the inaugural Non-Profit of the Year award in 2016.
Friday’s luncheon will also feature Bridget Moon, an Economic Development Specialist from the U.S. Small Business Administration, who will be speaking on how small businesses, including non-profits, can apply for funding until Dec. 31.
The luncheon will start at 11 a.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville. Cost for the event is $20 per person for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Information and registration are available at 903-455-1510 or at greenvillechamber.com.
