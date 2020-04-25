Early Friday morning, teachers, coaches and other employees of Greenville ISD briefly visited senior’s homes, and while there was no physical contact, they planted “Class of 2020” signs in their front yards, as an acknowledgment of the unconventional senior year they’re having because of COVID-19.
“He’s upset about maybe not getting to walk across the stage, but we’re explaining to him that he needs to learn to deal with the unexpected,” Zapata Wilson said of his son, Jucolby Allen. “He was already working one part-time job before all of this, but now he’s working another part-time job at Walmart, so at least he’s making use of his time and not just sitting around, being upset.”
Despite school being closed until the end of the year, GISD officials still plan to hold a traditional, live graduation ceremony, at least eventually.
On Thursday, the district sent out a press release, stating that a ceremony and/or parade is being planned for May 29, but that the details will ultimately “depend on what the local rules are at that time.”
While Greenville High School seniors may have to settle for an “alternative plan” for their graduation on May 29, a traditional ceremony at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium is still planned for sometime in the future.
“As long as he gets his diploma, that’s what counts, but he still wants to walk across the stage with his friends,” Wilson said about his son.
Similar to the graduation ceremony, the district is also looking into an alternative plan and date for the prom.
“[Principal Heath] Jarvis has said that we’re definitely going to have a prom for these kids, even if we have to have it in June in the gym,” prom coordinator and volleyball coach Jenna Sickels said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.