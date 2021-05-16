The life of Audie Murphy, the Hunt County native who went on to become the most decorated American soldier of World War II will featured next week during the 25th annual Audie Murphy Day celebration.
Both Murphy’s distinguished military career and his days as a Hollywood movie star will be featured.
After last year’s program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Audie Murphy Day will be held on Saturday, May 22 and will feature several speakers.
Murphy was the most decorated combat soldier of World War II and the celebration will also cover how Murphy was an accomplished songwriter.
Scheduled speakers include Marjorie Lewis, a professor at University of North Texas who wrote the book When the Men Were Gone which takes place during WWII, actor Michael Dante who was in Apache Rifles and Arizona Raiders with Murphy and historian and retired teacher Mike West.
Saturday morning’s events will be held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville and the afternoon and evening events will move to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 I-30 East in Greenville. All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the museum.
To Hell and Back, a movie of Murphy’s life story, will be screened at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Texan Theater on Friday, May 21.
Murphy was born on June 20, 1925, in Kingston. Murphy enlisted the Army in 1942 at the Greenville post office (now the Landmark on Lee Street) then deployed to North Africa in preparation to invade Sicily, Italy.
During his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some of them more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
On Jan. 26, 1945, near the village of Holtzwihr in eastern France, Murphy's forward positions came under German attack. Facing six Panzer tanks, Murphy ordered his men to fall back to better their defenses as he mounted an abandoned, burning tank destroyer. With a single machine gun, Murphy fought against the advance for almost an hour, despite being wounded in the leg. Murphy later led his troops on a counterattack which succeeded in driving the Germans from Holtzwihr.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Audie made 44 feature films.
Additional information about Audie Murphy Day is available by visiting the museum’s Web site at www.amacmuseum.com or calling 903-450-4502
Funding for the event is provided in part by the City of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.