A cause of death has been issued for a local elementary school teacher, whose body was found next to a Greenville reservoir the day after she was reported missing.
The Greenville Police Department issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, indicating the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of Stella Gonzales as a suicide.
Gonzales’ body was found on the morning of Dec. 13, 2020 on the north side of Municipal Reservoir No. 5, following a search of the area.
The Greenville Police Department and volunteers with the surrounding Holiday Hills area of far north Greenville conducted the search after Gonzales’ husband David posted a plea on Facebook, noting his wife was missing, later indicating video showed her heading to the lake.
A candlelight vigil was conducted at the school following her death.
The police department notice indicated the investigation into the death remained active and that no additional information would be released at the present time.
Anyone with information about thr incident is being asked to contact Detective Stillwagoner at 903-453-0427 or the Greenville Police Department dispatch at 903-457-2900.
Meanwhile Crockett Elementary Secretary Ashley Rodriguez is reportedly collecting donations for the family, which may be made via Venmo: @Ashley-Rodriguez-410, CashApp: $arod2452, or PayPal: @AshleyRodriguez02
