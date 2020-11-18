A local agency is seeking sponsors to help children in the foster care system in Hunt County have a Merry Christmas this year.
CASA For Hunt County’s Christmas Wish List Project is asking individuals to commit to providing a child with the items on their list.
Anyone wishing to become a sponsor can email kris.casa.outlook.com and request a child or children’s Christmas Wish List. CASA is currently in the process of sending the lists to the sponsors, with the child’s gender, age and items they truly want. Sponsors can expect to spend about $50 to $75 per list.
All unwrapped gifts/items must be brought to the CASA office in downtown Greenville (curbside drop off only this year because of COVID-19) by Dec. 9, so the child’s CASA volunteer can get the gifts delivered in time for Christmas.
Gift cards are also appreciated for specialty items and to purchase gifts for children close to Christmas Day.
Those wanting additional information can call CASA For Hunt County at 903-450-4410.
