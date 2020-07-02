After careful consideration, CASA for Hunt County has decided to postpone the July 16 “Ladies Night Out: Bachelors, Bags, and Bingo” fundraiser.
CASA for Hunt County respects the social responsibility to citizens as well as the supportive accountability to the donors, organizations and businesses. A new date for the fundraiser will be announced for spring 2021.
All donors and ticket buyers are being offered a return of funds/items, or reserve of funds/items/tickets for the re-scheduled event; as well as being asked to consider offering their contribution as a donation.
“As a non-profit organization, we rely on monies generated through fundraisers to ensure we remain mission-ready: to provide screened and trained Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers to be the voice for Hunt County children who are placed into the foster care system for their own protection,” said Lori Cope, executive director of CASA for Hunt County.
“This was to be our last fundraiser for our fiscal year which ends on Aug. 31, and it’s a financial blow to us to not have the opportunity to raise money for CASA,” Cope continued.
“This pandemic has affected all non-profit organizations because it has negatively affected so many people, so many businesses. But I would appeal to anyone who supports the work of CASA’s volunteer advocacy for Hunt County’s children in foster care, to please give to CASA for Hunt County. Any amount is appreciated.”
CASA for Hunt County is appointed to serve in 100 percent of child abuse cases in which Child Protective Services is granted conservatorship of the child or children. CASA recruits, screens, and trains volunteers to serve as child advocates. CASAs contribute independent information to the case’s judge so he or she can make best interest decisions for the child or children. CASA volunteers build great rapport with the children they serve, help make sure they receive the services they need, provide an extra set of eyes and ears in the case, and often are the only constant during the case which can last years.
To give to CASA for Hunt County, visit their website at www.casaforhuntcounty.org and click on the ‘donate’ button, or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1571, Greenville, TX 75403.
