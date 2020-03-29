For the first time in seven years, a long walk hosted in support of America’s veterans will not be passing through Greenville and Hunt County on Memorial Day weekend, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the annual Carry The Walk event have announced the trek won’t be held as usual but will be conducted as a virtual event.
“Carry The Load asks Americans to simply do something in the month of May, and over Memorial Day weekend, to honor those who have sacrificed for us,” according to a statement on the organization’s website, carrytheload.org. “In light of ongoing development resulting from the coronavirus, Carry The Load will be operating its 15,500-mile, 32-day National Relay and City Rallies as a virtual event this year. This will be a big change for all of us, but we see it as a way for all of America to participate as one Community in support of the sacrifices our military, veterans, first responders and their families make daily. Participants are also invited to form teams to support our nation’s heroes and fundraise amongst friends, family and coworkers. Last year alone, Carry The Load supporters and sponsors raised more than $2.5 million for Memorial May to benefit our programs.”
The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk has passed through Hunt County each Memorial Day weekend since 2013, often making stops in Greenville. More than 100 people were part of the relay as it proceeded through Greenville in 2019, before reaching a rallying point at Gibson Automotive and Collision.
Among the United States flags that were carried by the marchers was a large one for the Lt. Todd Wesley Krodle Memorial Foundation, a privately funded program created in 2014, in honor of Krodle, an 18-year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue, who lost his life while fighting a fire on Aug. 14, 2011.
The foundation in his honor is an official partner of the Carry The Load project and Krodle’s likeness is included on the side of the bus which follows the walk across the U.S. Krodle lived in Caddo Mills and graduated from Greenville High School and East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce).
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families. Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.