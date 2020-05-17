Carry The Load event to be held virtually this year
By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Although a long walk in support of America’s veterans will not be passing through Greenville and Hunt County on Memorial Day weekend, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the annual Carry The Load event are planning a virtual event for residents.
The 2020 Greenville Memorial Rally is scheduled during the 24 hours of May 23, and replaces the Carry The Load rally event which has been set in Greenville the past several years.
Carry The Load’s ninth annual campaign is inviting supporters to participate virtually by doing one thing each day through Memorial Day, May 25, to honor a hero and share the information with #CarryTheLoad.
The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk has passed through Hunt County each Memorial Day weekend since 2013, often making stops in Greenville. More than 100 people were part of the relay as it proceeded through Greenville in 2019, before reaching a rallying point at Gibson Automotive and Collision.
Among the United States flags that were carried by the marchers was a large one for the Lt. Todd Wesley Krodle Memorial Foundation, a privately funded program created in 2014, in honor of Krodle, an 18-year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue, who lost his life while fighting a fire on Aug. 14, 2011. The foundation in his honor is an official partner of the Carry The Load project and Krodle’s likeness is included on the side of the bus which follows the walk across the U.S. Krodle lived in Caddo Mills and graduated from Greenville High School and East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce).
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families. Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
