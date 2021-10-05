Carevide has announced a third dose booster COVID-19 vaccination event later this month for all of Hunt County:
A county-wide, Pfizer vaccine event is being planned for Hunt County by a collaboration between Carevide and community partners. Pfizer 3rd dose booster shots will be available to the public who received Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses, it has been 6 months since the second dose of the vaccine and the individual meets eligibility requirements for a booster dose. Individuals will also be able to receive the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this event as needed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their second dose. The CDC also recommends that people aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions and people who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their second dose. To see if you qualify, please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/.
This walk- in vaccine event is planned to begin in Hunt County on Tuesday, October 12 and will be open on a continual basis throughout the coming weeks at 501 Air Park Ave., Greenville, TX 75402.
To sign up to receive the free vaccine, please schedule an appointment at https://calendly.com/carevide/pfizercovidvaccines. If you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC strongly recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and to protect your family and the community. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect you, but it will help stop the spread of COVID-19. While no one tool is going to stop the pandemic, getting vaccinated is a critical step. Let’s get vaccinated! #TakeYourBestShot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.