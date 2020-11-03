On Saturday, Nov. 14, gearheads, motorheads and vehicle enthusiasts by any other name will have an opportunity to both indulge in their passion and help area kids who are going through difficult situations.
Benefiting the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Torque n’ Tire Throwdown Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show is planned to take place in the parking lot of Innovation First, at 6725 West FM 1570 in Greenville.
The show – which will include live music by Zach Romo, an evening drive-in movie, as well as vendors, food trucks and raffles – will open to the public at noon, but those wanting to register vehicles in the show will be able to do so between 9 a.m. and noon.
For about 20 years, the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center has been working to help children who are victims of sexual assault find hope, healing and justice. Services they offer include forensic interviews and investigations of allegations, as well as therapeutic and medical services.
“We receive grants that match whatever we can get through fundraising, so fundraisers are very important to us because they make it to where we can provide our services free of charge,” Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Holly Robinson told the Herald-Banner.
In October, the center received about $3,300 from a parking lot sale at Vintage & Lace Boutique Marketplace in Greenville and approximately $3,000 from the Walk For Hope in Royse City.
The Torque n’ Tire Throwdown will begin at noon, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Innovation First. Vehicle registration will be that morning, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those who would prefer to register ahead of time can do so online at www.ccnetx.org/car-show-registration.
Musician Zach Romo will begin performing at 1 p.m. and the drive-in movie, “Talladega Nights,” will be shown at 6 p.m.
The price of general admission will be $5, the vehicle registration fee for the show will be $25, and parking for the drive-in movie will cost $20 per vehicle.
