Issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 situation will likely result in the postponement of a potential death penalty capital murder case that had been scheduled for jury selection later this month.
Brooke Ashley Craig has been charged with capital murder involving the shooting death of a Greenville boy.
Craig, 29, also faces lesser-included counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7.
In January, 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench set the start of the trial for Sept. 14. No additional hearings have been conducted or scheduled with the court since then.
But Hunt County Assistant District Attorney Chris Bridger said Friday the trial isn’t expected to take place at that time.
“My guess is that will probably be pushed back,” Bridger said. “We still intend to try it and will be seeking justice for the family and for the victim.”
The Hunt County Courthouse remains closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic and no jury trials have been scheduled since mid-March.
Speaking before the Greenville Rotary Club last month, 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken said the scheduling of when the trials can resume is at the discretion of the Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the highest criminal court. The panels have issued 23 emergency orders about the pandemic, the most recent in early August.
“And it postponed all jury trials for all cases until after Oct. 1,” Aiken said.
Craig, of Garland, remains in the Hunt County Detention Center on $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10.
Craig was also involved in a chase between McKinney and Frisco that resulted in her arrest and that of Cameron Castillo, Green’s father.
Craig was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in March 2018 on the capital murder charge. She has pleaded not guilty.
Each of the counts of the indictment alleges Craig used a firearm in the commission of either intentionally or recklessly shooting Green.
Greenville Police Department officers responded on Dec. 28, 2017, to the 4200 block of Pickett about a disturbance. While checking a residence and the surrounding area, the department received a call from the Hunt Regional Medical Center emergency room that a person brought in a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators responded to both the emergency room and to Pickett Street.
Investigators believe Castillo came to the Pickett Street residence and engaged in possibly a second disturbance between him and Craig. Castillo was reported to have exited the residence, entered his vehicle, backed out of the driveway and headed east on Pickett.
Craig reportedly exited the residence and fired into Castillo’s vehicle, which is when Green suffered a gunshot wound. There were two other children in the vehicle who were unhurt. The vehicle came to a stop. Craig approached the vehicle, as did a witness. The witness took the child to the emergency room in another vehicle.
Green succumbed to the gunshot at the emergency room.
Officers determined Craig’s location and notified the McKinney Police Department to search for and locate Craig.
McKinney Police Department officers located Craig’s vehicle and initiated a stop. Craig fled, driving west into Frisco and through several residential areas until turning down a dead-end street. The vehicle then attempted to back up but struck the front of one of the McKinney Police Department’s squad cars, causing minor damage. Both Craig and Castillo were taken into custody without further incident.
