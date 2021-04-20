For years the threat of a pandemic was one that was regularly discussed by many in health care and public safety, but when one finally hit it still caught many by surprise.
The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be one of the greatest challenges the world has faced and almost no part has been untouched by its reach, including here in Hunt County, where more than 5,000 people have been infected and more than 160 have died.
If anything, the response has been a pivot to fight the virus head-on. From the first days of the pandemic a year ago, Hunt County public health and public safety officials have been faced with an unpredictable set of circumstances that the virus has wrought on their agencies and facilities.
“Nobody was prepared for this pandemic,” said Richard Carter, president and CEO of Hunt Regional Medical Center. “We will be better prepared as a community and a country going forward.”
Before the pandemic, like many counties in Texas, Hunt County had limited public health authority scope. Instead, the burden fell on regional medical centers or local hospitals. For Hunt Regional that meant a quick move to ensure that the hospital was equipped with ventilators and negative-pressure rooms, which were critical in treating COVID-19 patients. It also meant protecting a supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to ensure that the medical staff was not compromised by the virus.
It turned out to be a monumental task to protect that supply. By the time, the biggest wave of patients hit in the fall, where at least 70 people were hospitalized at once with COVID-19, the hospital was better positioned to handle that crush. It’s something Carter and others will always be prepared for in the future.
”Hunt Regional’s Materials Management team had to quickly shift from a just in time supply chain emphasis to stockpiling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as a result of initial shortages,” said Emily Sundeen, Hunt Regional’s vice president for quality.
For law enforcement, federal court rulings had already put pressure on jailers to ensure that those incarcerated, or those awaiting trial were protected from a virus that likes crowds and tight spaces.
“When COVID-19 hit our community, it put us in a situation that required us to adapt and overcome many obstacles,” Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said. “The Sheriff’s Office is required to maintain a safe environment for the individuals incarcerated at our facility. Care, custody, and control was and remains our main objective.”
While the virus presented itself in Hunt County on March 24, 2020, the first real impact didn’t come until June and by the fall of 2020, the virus slammed the state and Hunt County. However, it was those lessons learned early on that helped prepare both healthcare and public safety for the onslaught.
Like many health care providers, Hunt Regional shifted to telehealth options if an office visit was not absolutely necessary. Telehealth will become more normalized in the months to come thanks to changes in state laws and more federal funding to help improve access.
Jones said the most crucial objective was to prevent COVID-19 from entering the jail facility and deal with the virus when it did, which required the implementation of new procedures.
“These procedures included increased cleaning and sanitation of our facility,” Jones said. “Protective equipment has been provided to all staff and individuals who are incarcerated. COVID-19 screening protocols and temperature checks are being completed prior to entry into our facility. Quarantine procedures have been implemented for incarcerated individuals prior to introducing them into our general population and for any individual who has contracted COVID-19.”
If anything, one of the biggest outcomes from the pandemic is a better sense of coordination and collaboration between the agencies.
Hunt Regional Memorial Hospital coordinated with the Sheriff’s Office to provide onsite COVID-19 testing kits.
“This allowed us to quickly identify COVID-19 cases,” Jones said. “New staffing schedules were developed to ensure proper coverage of the Detention Center.”
The facility did not report its first positive case of the virus until January of this year and Jones said there are no cases currently in the jail.
“Through the procedures, we put into place, the Detention Center was able to avoid any major outbreaks,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant, knowing that an increase in cases is possible at any time.”
Jones credited the success of managing the virus to the teamwork between multiple agencies.
“The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office would not be as successful without the coordination of Hunt Regional Memorial Hospital, Hunt County court offices, health department, local law enforcement and citizens of the community working together during the pandemic,” Jones said.
It’s that sort of thinking that is also driving health care officials — that the virus isn’t going to magically disappear.
Sundeen said she believes Hunt County, the state of Texas, and the United States may experience continued COVID surges until herd immunity or an effective antiviral is developed.
With that in mind, she said Hunt Regional and Hunt Regional Medical Partners will continue to expand the use of telehealth and telemedicine services for ‘contactless’ physician visits and health and wellness services for the foreseeable future.
“These services are now available via apps and other smartphone technology,” Sundeen said. “This helps reduce the person-to-person contact between patients in waiting rooms and other public areas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.