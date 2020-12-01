Hunt County health officials returned from the Thanksgiving break to find the county added 40 more COVID-19 cases during the interim, with three additional deaths attributed to the virus.
One area school district announced it would be conducting classes virtually through the end of the current semester following a COVID-19 exposure and the virus has closed the offices of one city in Hunt County until next week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 17 from the Greenville ZIP codes, nine from Quinlan, five from Commerce, two each from Celeste and Lone Oak and one each from Royse City and Wolfe City.
One of the fatalities was among the most recent cases reported, a male aged 50 to 64 from Quinlan. The remaining deaths included a female, aged 65-plus from West Tawakoni, who was first reported with COVID-19 on Nov. 18 and a male, 65-plus, from West Tawakoni, who was first reported with the virus on Nov. 24.
The rest of the patients reported Tuesday were said to be isolating at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated there had been 2,780 total cases of the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of 120 patients in one week. There had been 2,448 recoveries, an increase of 74 cases since Nov. 24.
There were 292 current COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, which included 260 patients isolating at home and 32 patients remaining in the hospital.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 40 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number of state-reported deaths was at 59, an increase of three deaths in one week, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 57as of Tuesday, an increase of six since Nov. 24.
• Campbell ISD Superintendent Dr. Denise Morgan announced Tuesday that the district would be moving to remote instruction through Dec. 18 due to a shortage of substitute teachers as a result of COVID-19. Morgan said in the announcement none of the three students and three staff members who are out due to quarantine or other concerns were exposed to the virus while on campus or by the same person off-campus. Sporting teams in the Campbell ISD will continue to have practices and games.
• The Wolfe City Hall will be closed through Dec. 7 because of COVID-19 exposure, although the Wolfe City Christmas Parade is still scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. Staging will begin at 3 p.m. behind the Wolfe City Post Office. Additional information’s available by calling the Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce at 903-496-2271.
