CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills ISD released its plan for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, in light of COVID-19.
The district plans to start classes on Thursday, Aug. 20 and will offer both in-person/on-campus learning and online/off-campus instruction options.
For the safety of students whose families chose on-campus instruction as well as teachers and staff, Caddo Mills ISD plans to enforce strict sanitization standards and will require staff to self-screen daily and parents to screen their children daily (to check for symptoms and taking their temperature). The district will also require all staff and students in the fourth grade and older to wear face masks.
Caddo Mills ISD’s announcement also mentioned that all of its staff members would be trained in recognizing potential signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
For those families who choose online learning, the district has worked to increase the rigor and hands-on component of school work, compared to what was provided after the campus closings this past spring.
“Given the time to prepare for virtual instruction, Fox Forward Online Learning will offer a much more rigorous and hands-on curriculum than instruction from the Spring of 2020,” according to the district’s newsletter. “Time spent engaged in learning and completing assignments will be closely aligned to on-campus instruction. Parents will be offered a Virtual Parent Meeting to review guidelines and expectations.”
The deadline for families to register for online or on-campus instruction is this Friday. The registration form for both options can be found online at https://bit.ly/2P4ptZ2.
“Meet the Teacher” times and dates for the district will be as follows:
Griffis and Lee Elementary School
• Pre-K and Kindergarten, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17
• First and Second Grade, 6-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17
• Fifth Grade, 7-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17
• Third and Fourth Grade, 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18
Caddo Mills Middle and High School
• Sixth Grade, 1:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Sign up online for time slot at https://bit.ly/2P4suIQ
• New Caddo Mills Middle School Students, 1:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Sign up online for time slot at https://bit.ly/331KsUv
• Freshmen and New High School Students, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Sign up online for time slot at https://bit.ly/30SInYx
Regarding the safety precautions that the district will be taking this year, CMISD detailed its plan on how it will respond if a student or staff member would test positive for COVID-19.
In the case of if someone should be lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, the district plans to require the individual to stay at home for at least three days since recovering, and for at least 10 days after the symptoms first appeared.
If a student becomes ill, they will be separated from their peers and the district requests that the student be picked up no later than an hour after a parent or legal guardian has been contacted.
The district also plans to notify parents and the Hunt County Health Department if a student, teacher or staff member should be lab-confirmed as having COVID-19.
Caddo Mills ISD’s full health and safety plan can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3f5f4H7.
“The safety of our students and staff is paramount in every decision that we make,” CMISD Superintendent Luke Allison said. “As we move forward, we appreciate your positivity and support.
“This pandemic has brought about many controversies, and the education of our children in Caddo Mills ISD does not have to be one of them,” Allison added. “Let’s show our kids how to respect each others’ differences and viewpoints. Your choice of online or in-person learning will be respected, and we commit to working tirelessly for each one of our students.”
