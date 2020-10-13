Early voting for the Nov. 3 elections got off to a hectic, and confusing, start in Hunt County Tuesday.
Totals for the first day of early voting were not available as of press time Tuesday, but will be included on the website at herald banner.com and also in Thursday’s update in the printed edition.
But the day was marked by occasional long lines outside of the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, at least once voters remembered that it is one of the two places in Hunt County hosting early voting this time around.
Hunt County Extension Agent Sara Lindley Allen contacted the Herald-Banner to note voters were still going to the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, which shares the same location in downtown Greenville.
“There have been hundreds of people come to the AgriLife/Voter Administration building to vote,” Allen said.
At least one voter said they were initially given the wrong ballot when they arrived at the civic center Tuesday morning.
Shauna Landguth posted of the confusion she felt when she tried to vote on the three propositions on the city of Greenville ballot.
“I was not the only one that had a ballot without the 3 props,” Landguth said. “So line of people trying to get in and line of people with ballots with no props. The ones with ballots with no props had to have our ballots canceled out of the system so they could give us the correct one if they had it. Last I heard 107 did not have props and new ballots were being printed and I know one woman was sitting at electronic because the props were not on hers there either.”
Dotty Spence noted one of the candidates in the Hawk Cove city election was not on the paper ballots but was on the electronic ballot.
“How is this right?” Spence asked.
Early voting for the elections will continue through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Thursday of this week, October 20 and 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.