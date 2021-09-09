Businesses in the City of Greenville continued to show strong gains in sales tax revenue collections at the start of the summer, according to a report issued Wednesday by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The city’s year to date sales tax rebate revenue also remains significantly ahead of the same point in 2020.
“August state sales tax collections continued to surpass year-ago and pre-pandemic levels, with the rate of growth in receipts from non-retail sectors again outpacing that from retail trade,” Hegar said.
The city was to receive $963,680.38 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 12.24% from the $858,586.17 received in August 2020.
For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $6.7 million, a rise of 17.41% from the just under $5.7 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
The August payments represent the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in June and reported to the Comptroller’s office in July.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund.
A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
