Local businesses continued to adjust their operations Friday to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the congressman from North Texas sent a message to chambers across the region, another popular event was rescheduled, while the state’s highest civil court suspended evictions.
Meanwhile, Hunt County had yet to report a confirmed local patient with the virus.
GEUS, the local utility system, announced it has waived connections due to nonpayment during the pandemic. The GEUS board voted Thursday to temporarily waive certain payment fees and will not disconnect any customer’s utility or Internet services for nonpayment in order to give customers extra time to make payments. Customers should pay what they can to avoid accumulating large balances that will be more difficult to pay off later. Customers should contact GEUS Customer Service to make payment arrangements if they need help with their bills.
GEUS is also temporarily providing free internet access through its community hot spots to assist those without access to Internet services. GEUS’ hot spots are available throughout Greenville in public areas such as parks and downtown. Anyone can access the Internet through these hot spots at no charge. GEUS encouraged people using the service to either remain in their vehicles or move to an isolated area of the hot spot location to maintain the social distancing of a minimum of six feet as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A map of these hot spots is available at www.geus.org/190/Wi-Fi-Hot-Spots.
GEUS officials said the utility is limited to providing the access to one hour daily per device to avoid exceeding available bandwidth.
• The office of U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Fate) sent emails Friday to all of the chambers of commerce throughout his North Texas region with information regarding actions the United States Congress and the Federal Government is taking in order to assist small businesses and we ask that you share this with your member organizations such as qualified sick leave wagers, qualified family leave wages, and unemployment insurance for workers included in H.R. 6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law Thursday by President Donald Trump. The emails also detailed information on the Internal Revenue Service extending tax payment deadlines to July 15 and the President’s Guidelines on 15 Days to Slow the Spread.
• Organizers of the 21st Annual Greenville Swap Meet and 17th Annual Car Show announced a postponement Friday of the event until Sept. 3-5 due to the COVID-19 virus and accompanying restrictions imposed by local and state governmental agencies prohibiting large gatherings. The combined event had been scheduled April 2-4 at the Hunt County Fairgrounds.
• Tenants facing eviction due to nonpayment during the COVID-19 crisis got a break Friday, courtesy of the Texas Supreme Court. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement after the court issued an emergency order suspending residential eviction proceedings through April 19 unless there is a threat of physical harm or criminal activity:
“This decision by the Texas Supreme Court offers a lifeline to many Texans who are beginning to feel the economic impact of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Temporarily suspending residential eviction proceedings will provide Texans whose personal income has been affected by the spread of this virus with greater flexibility to meet their housing needs and provide for their families. I thank the Texas Supreme Court for its swift action on this matter.”
• “I have still not been notified as far as anyone having a confirmed test in Hunt County,” Richard Hill, Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department, said Friday afternoon. “Yes, there are tests being done, but none have been confirmed yet.”
Hill said anyone who feels they need to be tested should first contact their primary physician.
“There are protocols that have to be met before you can be tested,” he said. “Still, call before you go so that they can prepare to receive you. The medical professional will determine whether you meet the criteria.”
Hill again stressed the need for personal hygiene and the six-foot separation rule.
“The more we can follow social distancing the more we can control the spread of the virus,” Hill said.
