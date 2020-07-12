With his rich baritone voice, Karl Martin remains equally comfortable singing classical opera and show tunes. Plus his Italian accent is “Perfetto.”
When he was 11, his grandmother took him to Dallas to see “Rigoletto,” an opera by Guiseppe Verdi.
“I went away from the opera saying, ‘That was amazing!’” Hunt County’s Martin said. “The next morning I told everyone that I was going to be an opera singer. That idea stayed with me and became my goal through high school. I started taking voice lessons when I was 15. At about the same time, I became involved with the Greenville Family Theater, and I performed in three of their productions, ‘Hello, Dolly!’ ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ and ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ The stage work convinced me that this is what I wanted to pursue.”
Martin also performed in the Rockwall Summer Musicals.
Now, a student at SMU studying for a Bachelor of Music with a vocal performance major and a musical theater minor, the 21-year-old Martin continues his plan to become an opera singer or to perform in musical theater. He has received both academic and artistic scholarships at SMU, but he also works each summer to pay for college expenses.
“I am a maintenance technician during the summer,” he said. “I work for Smith System Furniture. They specialize in classroom furniture. Summer is their big season so they hire a bunch of temporary help. It’s perfect for me as a college student because I get full-time hours for just a few months. Then they don’t really need me, so I can go right back to school.”
Martin’s education changed this past spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After spring break, we didn’t come back to the classroom,” he said. “It was definitely a rough transition, especially for a music major. All of my teachers rely on in-person instruction. It’s just so much harder to do things online over video calls. But they did their best.”
At SMU’s Meadows School of Arts, Martin has appeared in several performances.
“I was in the chorus of ‘Trial by Jury,’ a little known musical by Gilbert and Sullivan,” he said. “The biggest thing that I’ve been involved in was in the spring of freshman year when I had a part in the opera gala.”
Because opera is performed in several languages, foreign languages make up part of Martin’s course of study.
“I spent a year studying Italian,” he said. “A correct accent does help. SMU is very good about singing the music properly so they made me take diction classes in German, French, Italian and English.”
Martin discussed his favorite operas and his interest in modern stage musicals.
“I would love to perform in an opera by Verdi,” he said. “I’d also love to do Puccini. I just love Italian opera in general. I love the classical operas like ‘La Boheme,’ La Traviata’ and ‘Rigoletto.’
“I started out doing classic musical comedies, but as I’ve gone on with my musical studies, I’ve really come to appreciate small cast musicals with just five or six people and maybe just a piano to accompany them. I love shows like that because they are often very poetic and express really deep emotions very beautifully.”
Martin comes from a musical family. His parents are Stan and Cindy Martin and his siblings include Melissa, Stanley, Joshua, Lydia, Dominic and Joseph.
“My brothers and sisters have all studied piano except for my youngest brother, who took violin lessons,” he said. “We’ve all studied music for at least five years, and we’ve grown up knowing how to sing. Whenever we get most of the family together, one of my brothers will play the piano, my dad will play the cello and we’ll all sing.”
