There will be plenty of blasts from the past, and maybe some horsing around, during tonight’s 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County.
The official event, with the theme of “Brastalgia,” is scheduled starting at 6:30 p.m. at locations along Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
Dozens of entries are featuring each decade for the past century, from the Roaring 20s to the 2010s.
The Express Employment Professionals Clydesdale are also scheduled to make an appearance during the event, with restaurants along the Bras For The Cause route staying open late and dedicating 10% of all of this evening’s proceeds toward the cause.
Winners of the coveted “Brabies” awards should be announced at around 9:15 p.m. tonight, with results included in Saturday’s editions of the Herald-Banner.
Votes can be submitted in person tonight or online in support of individual entries. All of the entries are included on the Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo
Additional details are also available at https://www.huntregional.org/foundation/bras-for-the-cause
The 2021 project is raising funds to purchase an upgraded Mobile Mammography Coach.
Over the years, Bras For The Cause Hunt County has raised more than $1 million dedicated toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
Those needing additional information can email B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com, or call 903-456-2257.
