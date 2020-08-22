The world looks a little different this year and so will Bras for the Cause when they hold their annual event on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Because of safety concerns due to COVID-19, the organizers are planning a virtual event that will take place through broadcasts across several local Facebook pages. Details were presented in a Facebook Live “Kickoff Party” on Thursday evening and included this year’s theme, the unveiling of the annual T-shirt, competition categories and rules, and a general outline of how the event will flow.
“We are definitely having to think differently this year,” said Dana Cash, one of the organization’s leaders. “Because so many of those who attend our event are cancer patients, cancer survivors or hospital employees, we knew we couldn’t risk a large gathering.”
In light of the many unusual challenges that have plagued the year, the organizers chose a theme of “BRApocalypse 2020.”
“It was an obvious choice,” said Lisa Hill, the Director of Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare. “We felt everyone needed to find some ways to laugh at the crazy year that seems to bring something wildly unimaginable every month. Our categories for the juried competition also reflect the times, with names such as BRApocalypse 2020; Calgon, Take Me Away!; Thank You For Your Service; Flatten Your Curves; and Don’t Worry Be Happy.” The entries in each category will be judged by an independent panel and each winner will receive one of the coveted “Brabie” trophies.
Complete details on how to enter a bra and the full list of juried competition categories is provided in the “Call for Entries” which is available to download on the organization’s website at www.B4TCHuntCounty.org.
Bras for the Cause also sells tee shirts as part of their fund-raising efforts. The 2020 T-shirt is available at a pop-up shop at Uptown Forum on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, shirts will be available at both locations of Greenville Floral and Gifts. Quantity shirt orders for offices or groups can be placed via a group order form downloaded from the website. Those orders will be delivered because of limited access to the hospital. All shirts are $20 and sizes from Small – 4XL will be available. People are encouraged to wear their shirts for “Tee Shirt Thursday” every week through Oct. 8.
Viewing and voting for the decorated bras that are always the centerpiece of the event will take place for one full week online from Oct. 1-8. Each vote is $1 and the five entries receiving the most votes (and thereby raising the most money) will receive Brabie awards.
Bras for the Cause’s Big Event will take place on 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, via Facebook Live at the Bras for the Cause Hunt County Facebook page rather than in person.
“We’re hoping that folks will gather their friends and co-workers who form their ‘safe bubble’ and watch the activities from home,” said Pud Kearns, an event organizer. “Landon Winery, The Ashen Rose, Ain’t Just Pie and Glenda’s Café are working with us to provide wine and food that can be ordered ahead for small group watch parties.”
The event will take place across three Facebook pages, each one broadcasting different programming. On the Bras for the Cause Facebook page, a slide show of the decorated bras will be presented, as well as short videos of contestants participating in “shameless campaigning” for votes, something that has always been a popular part of the evening. Live music sets from local musicians will be shown on the Friendlee News Facebook page and a “Tonight Show” format talk show will be presented on the Landon Winery Facebook page. Bob Landon will be a special guest for the program, which will include virtual wine tastings, interviews, videos and surprise guests. All broadcasts will show the awards ceremony, which is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. when online voting closes.
“We hope people will tune in and think of each program like a different room, then spend the time from 7-8:30 wandering between them, taking in the variety of entertainment, similar to what they’ve done in past years of Bras for the Cause when our displays were spread out around Downtown Greenville,” said Kearns. “Pulling this off is going to be a real challenge, and we’re so lucky to have the expertise of Gabe Medina and his team at Friendlee News to help with the technical side of things.”
“One unexpected positive of having a virtual event this year is that we’re not limited by distance and therefore can have participation from anywhere,” said Cash. “Since all submissions are by photograph only, people living in other cities, states or countries can enter a bra or tune in to watch and vote. We’re excited to see if that happens!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.