Bras For The Cause Hunt County is planning on a historic event this fall as it continues raising funds toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
A kickoff event is scheduled this week to present the details of the 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County, with the theme of “Bra-stalgia” is scheduled Thursday, October 14. The celebration is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Emerald Ballroom in downtown Greenville.
Those attending the party can receive details on the categories for the Brabie Awards, sign up to be a sponsor, pick up a yard sign, buy a shirt and more.
Categories for "BRA-stalgia" event feature each decade for the past century, from the Roaring 20s to the 2010s. Additional information and inspiration on creating designs for each decade on each decade are available at the Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo
The entries are due Oct. 11-12 and this year’s Bras For The Cause is scheduled on the evening of Oct. 14 when dozens of elaborately decorated bras will be displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries.
The 2021 project is raising funds to purchase an upgraded Mobile Mammography Coach.
Additional details on Bras For The Cause Hunt County is available on the web site at https://www.huntregional.org/foundation/bras-for-the-cause
