Organizers of this year’s Bras for the Cause will host a live event on Facebook today, to help provide information about the fundraiser, which is being conducted virtually this fall.
Photographs of previous Bras for the Cause celebrations are also being sought to be included as part of the activities.
The “Big Boobs” for “BRApocalypse 2020” will be providing answers to questions posted on the event’s Facebook page starting at 2:30 p.m. today.
The 12th annual Bras for the Cause is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 8, via Facebook Live at the Bras for the Cause Hunt County Facebook page.
After a Facebook Live kickoff party on Aug. 20 it was announced the virtual event that will take place through broadcasts across several local Facebook pages each one broadcasting different programming.
On the Bras for the Cause Facebook page, a slide show of the decorated bras will be presented, as well as short videos of contestants participating in “shameless campaigning” for votes.
Live music sets from local musicians will be shown on the Friendlee News Facebook page and a “Tonight Show” format talk show will be presented on the Landon Winery Facebook page that will include virtual wine tastings, interviews, videos and surprise guests.
All broadcasts will show the awards ceremony, which is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. when online voting closes.
Complete details on how to enter a bra and the full list of juried competition categories is provided in the “Call for Entries” which is available to download on the organization’s website at www.B4TCHuntCounty.org.
Bras for the Cause also sells T-shirts as part of their fundraising efforts and are available at both locations of Greenville Floral and Gifts. All shirts are $20 and sizes from Small – 4XL will be available. People are encouraged to wear their shirts for “Tee Shirt Thursday” every week through Oct. 8.
Bras for the Cause is asking the public’s help to gather photos from the past 11 events to use as part of this year’s virtual celebration. In particular, they are looking for pictures of people having fun rather than photos of the decorated bra entries.
“We have a good set of photos of the individual bras that have been entered over the years,” said Dana Cash, one of the organization’s leaders. “It’s the people who come and have fun who make this event what it is and that’s what we want to focus on as part of the Oct. 8 virtual fundraiser.”
Bras for the Cause has raised over $1 million for the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation in the past 11 years, with funds going to purchase equipment for the cancer center and to provide support for local cancer patients. Every dollar raised has been put to work right in Hunt County.
“We know there are lots of people who have pictures from the previous events, whether it’s laughing with friends, posing with their entries or receiving one of those coveted Brabies,” said Lisa Hill, director of the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation, the beneficiary of Bras for the Cause. “And we’re planning to highlight those pictures.”
All pictures may be emailed to B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com. The organization is asking for the highest resolution possible when sending pictures.
