Already among the most unique and enjoyable fundraising events in Hunt County each year, Bras for the Cause is expected to be even more unusual this fall.
To begin with, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th anniversary Bras for the Cause kickoff will be held virtually.
The event is scheduled live at 7 p.m. Thursday, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2671914009753218/.
Organizers are promising details on how to enter a bra and participate this year.
The 12th anniversary Bras for the Cause is also expected to be an online event in October, but will likely retain many of the aspects which have made the event so popular, including decorated bras, an elaborate theme, T-shirts, “Big Boobs” in charge and BRAbie awards.
In February, Bras for the Cause organizers presented the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation with a check for $170,000. In just over a decade, Bras for the Cause has raised over $1 million for cancer patients in Hunt County, bringing in $143,640 in 2019.
Last year’s event helped fund a 4D CT scanner for the Lou and Jack Finney Cancer Center at Hunt Regional Medical Center. 4D CT technology makes cancer radiation treatment faster and easier on patients. The project — which began as a five-year endeavor — has been fully funded in only three years thanks to donations from local sponsors and votes from event attendees.
Additional details concerning Bras For The Cause are available through the event’s web site at https://www.huntregional.org/foundation/bras_for_the_cause.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.