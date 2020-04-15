Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas have launched a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in the Commerce, Greenville and Rockwall areas.
The Boys & Girls Clubs organization said it is committed more than ever to ensure club staff, members, families and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times – while also partnering with state and local officials to do more.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for our kids and our families. Though our doors are closed, we are working hard to connect kids with meals, engaging programming, youth to staff interaction and any other resources that they may need at this time,” said Jenny Krueger, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas. “We know that when we reopen our doors, our mission will be more important than ever. We will be primed to greet our kids with a welcome heart and get to work ensuring that they are still on track to achieve great futures.”
The organization has received a matching gift of $40,000. Gifts can be mailed to P.O. Box 1876, Greenville, TX 75403 or can be made online at www.begreatnext.org.
A gift of:
• $50 provides one weekend snack and supply bag during the COVID-19 crisis
• $100 provides 10 hours of training for staff during the COVID-19 crisis
• $500 supports employee and family assistance during the COVID-19 crisis
• $1,000 supports virtual programming and supplemental educational packets during the COVID-19 crisis.
The organization notes the campaign would have not been possible without the support of corporate and community partners including the Waldron Foundation and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.
To donate and to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas, visit www.begreatnext.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.