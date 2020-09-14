A Greenville Independent School District elementary school has been closed this week because of COVID-19.
On the other hand, Hunt County saw a moderate increase in confirmed cases during the past week, with almost the same number of recoveries reported.
The district’s Director of Health Services, Noel Bares, R.N., posted a notice online Sunday evening, indicating Bowie Elementary would be closed because of more than 10 percent of the campus population being directly exposed to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Barnes said there had been three positive cases associated with the campus. Those who have been in direct contact with a COVID-positive individual have received a contact tracing phone call and will be quarantined and participate in online learning until Sept. 26. Barnes said the tentative plan is for those students and employees to return on Sept. 27 if they do not develop symptoms.
Monday was to be a limited instructional day at the campus to distribute technology devices and other learning materials to students.
The complete announcement and additional information are posted on the district’s website at www.greenvilleisd.com.
Meanwhile, the most recent COVID-19 updates from the county included a mixture of positive and negative information.
Hunt County officials recorded seven more COVID-19 cases as of Friday night, along with an additional death related to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases were all from the Greenville ZIP Codes.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The latest fatality confirmed by the county was a male, 65-plus, from Greenville.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Saturday indicated there were 1,519 total COVID-19 cases, 50 more than was reported one week earlier. There were 1,409 recoveries reported Saturday, 44 more than on Sept. 5.
A total of 25 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Saturday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 32 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 29.
