There is a combination of both good and bad news to report about the Greenville business scene.
On the plus side, the city of Greenville is enjoying a robust increase in sales tax rebate revenue generated from local merchants and a downtown supermarket that closed last year is getting close to reopening.
On the other hand, two major department stores that are part of the Promenade Shopping Center are in their final days.
According to a report issued Wednesday by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the city was to receive $858,586.17 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 15.34 percent from the $744,335.53 received in August 2019. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $5.7 million, a rise of 5.95 percent from the $5.38 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
The August payments represent the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in June and reported to the Comptroller’s office in July.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund.
A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
• A former grocery store at 2601 King St. is seeing new life, as crews have been renovating the 17,000-square-foot building, most recently the home of Migalito’s Supermercado until it closed in September 2017.
Roberto Meza, who originally opened the Supermercado in 2006, has returned to reopen it as the Fresco Supermarket.
• The J.C. Penney store in Greenville is scheduled to close its doors this summer, according to an announcement in June from the company’s corporate office. A clearance sale was in progress at the store Wednesday.
• The Bealls store, also in the Promenade Shopping Center, began a closing sale in mid-November 2019. At the time store manager Diana Garcia said she had been informed the store would be changing to Gordmans, a chain of off-price department stores founded in Omaha, Nebraska, by mid-July. Stage, which operates Bealls, had indicated it was converting about 100 stores to Gordmans.
