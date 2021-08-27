Greenville ISD Interim Superintendent Sharon Boothe was selected Thursday as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent by the district’s Board of Trustees.
Boothe, who had served GISD since 2017 as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, was appointed interim superintendent at the end of June, after previous superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins’ resignation, when he was hired to lead Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky.
During her time as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, Boothe was central to many projects, including GISD’s “Forever a Lion” partnership with Texas A&M University-Commerce, as well as its bilingual education program, Early College High School, and increased STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) opportunities at the elementary level.
"Ms. Boothe is a true expert in the field of teaching and learning, and she shines as a leader," said GISD School Board President Trena Stafford. "She is a consensus-builder who appreciates this fine community, and we are proud to name her as the lone finalist for the post of superintendent."
Boothe is a native to Northeast Texas and was born in Sulphur Springs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Texas at Arlington and a master’s degree in education administration and superintendent certification from Lamar University. Before moving to GISD, she worked as an elementary school principal, middle school strategist, dean of instruction, and director of special education for Grand Prairie ISD.
She is also active in the Greenville community, where she is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and the Child Advocacy Center.
“I am honored that the Board of Trustees has selected me as the lone finalist,” Boothe said. "There are so many things that make the Greenville community special, and the one that always speaks to my heart is the pride in our schools."
Texas state law requires a waiting period of at least 21 days after a lone finalist is named, before a new superintendent can sign a contract with a school district.
