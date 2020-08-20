Boles ISD administration announced to parents Saturday that in-person instruction for its high school students would be delayed for two weeks after 11 of its high school staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Monday was Boles’ first day of school this year, with its elementary and middle school campuses opening as planned – in which families had the option of choosing remote or in-person instruction – but the plan for its high school campus is for it to be online-only until Monday, Aug. 31.
“Out of an abundance of caution, this decision has been made to facilitate a safe and effective return to on-campus instruction for all students,” Boles Superintendent Mikayle Goss wrote in a letter to families and staff.
On Monday, high school students whose families had chosen in-person instruction stopped by for Chromebooks and internet hotspots if needed, and a maximum number of five students were allowed inside the building at once. They and the staff distributing the devices were required to wear facemasks.
In her letter, Goss assured that the teachers who had tested positive for the virus “have not been in close contact with students and were not present on other district campuses” and that “all classrooms and areas of concern will be disinfected and sanitized according to CDC recommendations.”
