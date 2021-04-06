Volunteers are being invited to participate in the “planting” of hundreds of blue pinwheels at a downtown Greenville park, to honor and represent abused children in Hunt County.
The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), Child Protective Services (CPS) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) For Hunt County have scheduled the event for noon Friday at the SPOT Park at the corner of Wesley and Lee Streets. Those participating in the event are also invited to wear blue, in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Hunt County.
The CAC is planning to install 505 pinwheels Friday, one for each child the agency served during 2020. The pinwheels will remain in place throughout the month.
According to the official proclamation from the Hunt County Commissioner Court,66,382 cases of child abuse were confirmed in Texas in 2019. Each day in Texas, 187 children are confirmed victims of child abuse.
In Hunt County during 2019, Child Protective Services conducted 672 investigations of child abuse and/or neglect; and worked with, on average, 153 children and their families each month of 2019. In Hunt County, CASA volunteers advocated for 271 children last year, serving 100 percent of the Hunt County children who were placed into the foster care system. CASA for Hunt County volunteers provided more than 3,300 hours and drove more than 11,460 miles in order to serve the children in which they are appointed, saving Hunt County taxpayers about $105,000 with volunteer service.
The 73 Children’s Advocacy Centers in Texas, or CAC, served more than 59,000 children.
Those who may want more information can contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 903-454-9999 or visit the agency’s web site at www.ccnetx.org
The CASA office can be reached at 903-450-4410 or by visiting the agency’s web site at www.casaforhuntcounty.org
