Multiple blood drives are scheduled this month, including an event Friday being held memory of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Carter Bloodcare is hosting the events, which are also being conducted in recognition of September as Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
• Prestige Integra and Servepro is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 5907 Wesley Street in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. The event is in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Those who donate blood are eligible to receive a commemorative shirt while supplies last. Those wanting more information or to schedule an appointment can contact Vince Patterson at 903-454-2554 or vince@prestigeintegra.com
• Change Healthcare is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 8401 Jack Finney Boulevard in the parking lot of McKesson on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Becky Brumit at 903-453-2466.
• Hunt Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at 4215 Joe Ramsay Boulevard E. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Hillary Smith at 903-408-7790.
• Brookshire’s is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at 6410 Wesley St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.
