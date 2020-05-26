Because of an expected large turnout, an area service organization’s plan to give away food boxes to families needing assistance will be a two-step process.
The Community Seeds of Lone Oak ministry is scheduled this week to begin receiving USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes.
Community Seeds Executive Director Bertram Cooper said he expects to provide 1,500 to 2,000 of the free boxes each week.
The first event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville.
But those seeking to receive the boxes will need to first go to one of three staging areas which will be set up at Lamar Elementary School, 6321 Jack Finney Blvd., the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South; or Creekside Church of Christ, 6113 Jack Finney Blvd., where they will fill out an intake form.
“A brief survey is all they need to fill out,” Cooper said.
The individual will then receive a ticket and then be escorted to Wesley United Methodist Church by a pilot vehicle from the Greenville Police Department.
“This was the Greenville Police Department’s plan, by the way,” Cooper said.
Upon entering the Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot, the participants will open their vehicle trunk and follow the directions of the parking lot attendants. The participants will be asked the number of people in their household and the volunteers will load one box of vegetables and fruits and one box of daily products for families of up to four people and two boxes of each for families of five or more. Once loaded, volunteers will close the trunk and the participants will follow the directions of the parking lot attendants to exit.
“And it will flow that way all day long,” Cooper said.
He thanked Brandon Reinart Trucking of Greenville and Simply Done Meal Prep and delivery service for volunteering to donate the transportation of the foods weekly for up to six months.
“Without these two sharing or vision and passion for serving the needs of the less fortunate of our communities, we would not be able to have this opportunity,” Cooper said.
Those wanting additional information can contact Bertram or Mary Cooper with Community Seeds at 903-634-5673.
According to the USDA, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act the agency’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The program will purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in a variety of dairy products, $258 million in meat products and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products.
