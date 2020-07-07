More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Hunt and Rockwall counties.
Representatives of both counties provided major updates after a lull during the holiday weekend.
Hunt County reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday night.
The county was also reporting significant increases in the number of recovered persons and a decrease in the number of people still in the hospital.
Meanwhile, Rockwall County officials said they now have an accurate count of the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, which included an additional death attributed to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included 38 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, 22 from Caddo Mills, 13 from Quinlan, five from Commerce, four from Lone Oak, three from Campbell, two from Wolfe City and one from Celeste.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, except for one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 616 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning.
The large number reported Monday night was due in part to the health department having been closed during the July 4 holiday weekend and covers the statistics from July 3-6.
The county’s daily COVID-19 update released Tuesday indicated there were 453 current cases, with 439 patients recovering at home and 14 people in the hospital, five fewer than were reported Saturday.
A total of 155 people had recovered from the virus, 21 more than was reported Saturday.
A total of eight people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,350 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 62 more than had been reported Monday and 1,760 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said Monday her office, the county’s geographic information system department and County Judge David Sweet continued to work with Texas Department of State Health Services during the July 4 holiday weekend to verify the county’s numbers.
“Judge Sweet presented this data to the Fate and Rockwall City Councils this evening as well,” Neville said. “With everyone's help at DSHS and at Rockwall County we are now able to accurately report again.”
As of press time, there were 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County, including 86 estimated active cases and 287 estimated recoveries.
A total of 17 deaths were confirmed because of the virus as of Tuesday, one more than what had been previously reported. A total of 5,926 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County, while 35 people had been confirmed with COVID-19 in Rockwall County hospitals between Sunday and Monday.
The total number of cases included 231 people in Rockwall, 71 in Fate, 25 in Heath, 26 in Royse City, six in Rowlett, 11 in McLendon-Chisholm, on each in Wylie and Mobile City and 18 in the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County. There were 43 patients attributed to the Broadmoor Lodge in Rockwall and nine in the Royse City Medical Lodge.
Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
