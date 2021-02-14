Big changes are coming to Interstate 30 and state transportation officials are planning an online meeting later this month to show off the planned projects.
The highway on the west side of Hunt County is going to have extra lanes, with reconfigured exits and onramps and one-way frontage roads, according to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Viewers will be required to log on to www.txdot.gov at the time indicated and type “I-30 Hunt County West” into the search box. The meeting will consist of a virtual room with audio and video components and will remain available for viewing until 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 12.
According to TxDOT, Hunt County is experiencing rapid growth and the planned improvements in the 12.34 mile stretch between FM 2642 in Royse City and State Highway 34/Wesley Street in Greenville are needed to improve safety as well as relieve congestion.
The proposed projects include widening the interstate from the current four to six lanes and the one-way frontage roads, as well as improvements, additions and replacements to interchanges with County Roads 2511 and 2646, FM 1565, FM 36, FM 1903, and FM 1570 along Interstate 30.
Although additional right-of-way would be required, no residential or non-residential structures are expected to be displaced as of the current time.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to authorize contributing right of way funds to TxDOT in connection with a project on FM 2642.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county typically pitches in toward the cost of funding the rights of way in those projects.
“We are required to put in 10% of the funds for the purchase of the right of way and that’s what we are doing here,” Stovall said. “I think our total is about $9,600.”
