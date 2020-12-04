The number of patients hospitalized in North Texas because of COVID-19 has risen to force restrictions to again be placed on area businesses.
Under Governor’s Order 32, also referred to as GA-32, multiple restrictions are in place as of Friday because of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area, which includes Hunt County and all of the counties in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, having been above 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
The figure was at 15.6 percent as of Thursday, which was the seventh straight day, with 15 percent of the patients reported with the virus listed in intensive care, according to a report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.
Hunt County reported 27 more COVID-19 cases Thursday night. The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 13 from the Greenville ZIP codes, three each from Caddo Mills and Commerce, two each from Campbell, Celeste and Quinlan and one from Lone Oak.
All of the most recent cases are said to be isolating at home.
The county was reporting 2,911 total cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The restrictions include the halting of all “Non-essential medical surgeries and procedures” in hospitals, and closures of all “Bars or similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), and are not restaurants.”
Any business establishment that otherwise would have a 75 percent occupancy or operating limit may operate at up to only 50 percent. Such businesses include amusement park operators; bowling alleys, bingo halls and skating rinks; gyms and exercise facilities; movie theaters; museums and libraries; restaurants and retailers.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to consider extending or modifying the county’s COVID-19 resolution. The court voted Nov. 24 to extend an order issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only. The extension was until the next regular session of the commissioners court on Dec. 8.
Tuesday’s regular session is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Two free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in the region. At Lakepointe Church in Rockwall and at Royse City High School. Registration for the tests is available at https://www.gogettested.com/. The test sites are using an oral PCR test.
