Two Hunt County residents have been charged with armed robbery and armed kidnapping involving two reported abductions late last week.
The arrests of Justin Ray Bishop, 36, of Quinlan, and Connie Scherie Dodd, 36, of Celeste, were among multiple incidents reported in the county and elsewhere in the area during a violent weekend. Law enforcement officials were still searching Monday for a Rains County teenager who was reportedly abducted by a convicted sex offender.
• Bishop and Dodds were taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Each were being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday morning; Bishop in lieu of a total of $945,000 bond on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dodd was being held in lieu of $900,000 bond on two counts each of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Both Bishop and Dodd had filed writs of habeas corpus Monday with the 354th District Court, seeking the appointment of defense counsels. No hearing dates had yet been set on the writs.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the office received a report of a female in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1017, stating she had been held captive and escaped.
When deputies arrived in the area, they located a white male walking down County Road CR 1017, who had obvious injuries and also stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will. Deputies were unable to locate the female subject in the area, but were later notified that the female subject had received a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Patrol deputies and investigators went to the residence where the offense had been reported to have occurred. No one was located at the residence.
The two victims were further interviewed and said they were held against their will and assaulted inside the residence on County Road 1017 by three individuals.
A search warrant of the residence was served Friday morning, during which evidence was seized confirming the reported criminal offenses, at which time Bishop and Dodd were taken into custody.
Aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are both first degree felonies, with each count punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
Dodd was previously indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Dodd was alleged in the indictment to have failed to properly restrain a child in a passenger safety seat, which resulted in the death of the child when the vehicle Dodd was driving collided with a horse in the middle of the roadway.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Destiny Scherie Dodd, 4, of Wolfe City was a passenger in a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero which was westbound on Farm Road 816 when it struck a horse shortly after 7 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 1, 2010.
The indictment was later dismissed.
• The Rains County Sheriff’s Office issued a child abduction emergency/Amber Alert Monday morning for Lexus Gray, who reportedly was abducted by her non-custodial father on March 24. The sheriff’s office reported Lexus Gray, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes, left on foot with Justin Gray 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Justin Gray left with the Lexus on foot from Point. As of Friday, Justin Gray was believed to be in the Mesquite/Dallas area with Lexus. Justin Ray is reported to be dangerous and wanted and Lexus was said to be in extreme danger. Justin Gray is a registered sex offender and has a parole violation warrant that is active.
UPDATE: The Rains County Sheriff's Office reported Monday evening that Justin Gray was captured in Mineral Wells and that Lexus Gray was found safe.
• Corey James Douglas, 31, of Royse City, was arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault=family violence/ Douglas remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Tuesday, being held in lieu of a total of $140,000 bond.
• Joseph Leonard Edge, 50, of Gatesville, was taken into custody Sunday morning by officers with the Greenville Police Department on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Edge remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.
