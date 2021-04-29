The life of the Hunt County native who went on to become the most decorated American soldier of World War II will again be remembered next month during the 25th annual Audie Murphy Day celebration.
Susan Lanning, director of the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum, spoke with the Hunt County Commissioners Court Tuesday about plans for this year’s event, after last year’s program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lanning said the 2021 Audie Murphy Day will be held on May 22 and will feature several speakers.
“We have Michael Dante, who was an actor in a couple of Audie’s movies, who will be here as well as Marjorie Lewis, who was the author of ‘When The Men Were Gone’ who will be speaking as well,” Lanning said, adding there is a lot of anticipation for the landmark celebration.
“Technically last year was our 25th anniversary,” Lanning said. “So, we’re just calling this our 25th anniversary of Audie Day.”
Lewis,a professor at the University of North Texas and Dante were scheduled to be a part of last year’s Audie Murphy Day event.
Dante was in Apache Rifles and Arizona Raiders with Murphy and is best known for his starring role in Winterhawk. Dante was also a guest speaker at the 2012 Audie Murphy Day, which designed to annually pay tribute not only to Murphy but veterans everywhere.
Murphy was born near Kingston in 1924 and enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday. During his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some of them more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
On Jan. 26, 1945, near the village of Holtzwihr in eastern France, Murphy's forward positions came under German attack. Facing six Panzer tanks, Murphy ordered his men to fall back to better their defenses as he mounted an abandoned, burning tank destroyer. With a single machine gun, Murphy fought against the advance for almost an hour, despite being wounded in the leg. Murphy later led his troops on a counterattack which succeeded in driving the Germans from Holtzwihr.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Audie made 44 feature films.
Additional information is available by visiting the museum’s Web site at www.cottonmuseum.com
