Atmos Energy is now offering a few different forms of relief to help customers who may be struggling to pay their natural gas bill because of the economic effects of COVID-19.
For one, the natural gas distributor has temporarily suspended gas disconnections for nonpayment and offers installment plans.
The company also offers its “Sharing the Warmth” fund, which is a gas bill-assistance program built off of the voluntary contributions of other Atmos customers.
People in need of assistance with their gas and/or electric bills may also reach out to the federal low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
To find other potential energy assistance programs, including those offered by local agencies, residents can call 211 for a listing. In addition to information on energy bill assistance, 211 a is a 24-7 hotline – and a collaboration between the North Texas Area United Way and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission – that can help people locate childcare services, file for unemployment benefits, or get up-to-date information on the coronavirus situation.
To enter an installment plan with Atmos Energy or get more information on its relief programs, visit www.atmosenergy.com or call 888-286-6700.
