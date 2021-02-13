An arraignment hearing has been postponed again for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a city resident.
The hearing for Shaun Lucas was scheduled Thursday morning with the 354th District Court. However, the inclement weather forced the closure of the court both Thursday and Friday. As of press time Friday, a new arraignment date had not been set.
A Feb. 4 hearing which had been arranged via ZOOM teleconferencing was postponed after Lucas was unable to take part in the session.
Lucas is accused of having shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct. 3, 2020. Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remains in custody at the Collin County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder.
Lucas had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court seeking a reduction in his bond. Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a Nov. 19 hearing.
An attorney for Lucas’s defense team filed an appeal of the writ to the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana. No decision from the appeals court had been released as of press time Friday.
The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictment during its monthly session in November.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
