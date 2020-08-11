With brooding introductory narrations like, “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows,” and the public’s reaction to the simulated alien invasion depicted in Orson Welle’s take on “The War of the Worlds,” the evocative nature of radio drama was almost ideal for the thriller genre.
Now, with the need for social distancing because of COVID-19, new area theatre group Fine Arts on Main will perform the radio drama, “The Screaming Woman,” this Friday. The performance will be streamed on the Farmersville Heritage Museum’s Facebook page.
“We started out at the beginning of the year with theatre workshops to help people get into acting and theatre, but when COVID hit, we had to adapt and we decided to do radio plays,” Fine Arts Main President Gwen Snyder told the Herald-Banner. “The lockdown inspired us.”
While the play itself is a 70-year-old radio drama, Fine Arts Main will stream it as a video, with members of the cast dressed in 1940s appropriate attire, sometimes interacted with objects in the museum. The fact that the play will be performed on video will also allow the audience to see the foley effects (live-performed sound effects) being produced.
“My husband, Mike (Snyder), will be the foley artist for the production. For “The Screaming Woman,” the sound effects will include a lot of digging. I wonder why,” Snyder said with a chuckle.
“The Screaming Woman,” by Fahrenheit 451 author Ray Bradbury, tells the story of a young girl who hears the muffled screams of a woman who was seemingly buried alive. When she returns home, no one believes her story and dismisses it as an overactive imagination.
The production will be Fine Art Main’s fourth radio play this year. The previous three productions were “Cinder...Really?” (can be listened to online at https://bit.ly/2XNN3Or); “Sorry, Wrong Number” (https://bit.ly/3ioLA9l); and “Zero Hour” (https://bit.ly/2FblmJ7).
The Screaming Woman will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Friday when it will be viewable on the Farmersville Heritage Museum’s Facebook page. Those who miss the live stream will be able to watch the video on Fine Arts Main’s website or Facebook page.
