Despite COVID-19 disrupting most things in peoples’ daily lives, many of the FFA and 4-H chapters throughout Hunt County have stayed busy as students and ag teachers continue to work together through Zoom videoconferencing. So far, the students’ persistence in adapting to their new “virtual” environment has paid off, because several of them have recently obtained scholarships and other honors.
One of these students, Kloe Walker of the Celeste chapter of the FFA, was one of 25 finalists state-wide to be named a Ford Leadership Scholar — which if she earns it, will include a $1,000 scholarship.
To earn the accolade, Walker had to read the book, “Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World – and Why Things Are Better Than You Think,” and then complete a 50-question test over the book. As a finalist, she was interviewed via Zoom by members of the Texas FFA Foundation and representatives from Texas Ford.
In addition to Walker’s accomplishments, six other FFA and 4-H graduating seniors each earned a $1,000 Phil Garrett Memorial Scholarship, an award jointly offered by the Hunt County Fair, the Hunt County Farm Bureau, and REMAX 3D Real Estate.
To earn the scholarship, the applicants were required to write an essay about their future career goals and how the scholarship would have an impact on their education and the pursuit of those goals.
This year’s recipients of the Phil Garrett Memorial Scholarship are:
• Megan Coursey, with Bland FFA in Merit, will attend Texas Tech University in the fall, where she plans to study agriculture education. She hopes to later work as an Ag Teacher.
• Lakayla Phillips, who is homeschooled and in Hunt County 4-H, will attend Texas Tech University in the fall, where she plans to study both ag economics and business administration. She is aspiring toward a career in government ag policy or financing relating to agribusiness.
• Gavin Wirtzberger, who is homeschooled and in Hunt County 4-H, will be attend Texas A&M University-Commerce in the fall, where he plans to study accounting. He hopes to later work as a CPA.
• Karalyn Goodman, with Celeste FFA, will attend Texas Women’s University in the fall, where she plans to study child development. She hopes to someday be a pediatric occupational therapist.
• Jaycee Brown, with Celeste FFA, will attend Texas Women’s University in the fall, where she plans to study dental hygiene. She plans to work as a dental hygienist.
• Mackenzie Minter, with Celeste FFA, will attend Texas A&M University-Commerce in the fall, where she plans to study business accounting. She hopes to someday work as an accountant.
