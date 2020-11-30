Even with some events being curtailed because of the pandemic, there are several Christmas parades and related events planned across the area during December.
• The Caddo Mills Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 5, with the lineup beginning at the Caddo Mills Middle School at 4:30 p.m., judging is 5:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m.
• The Leonard Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Second Annual Lighted Christmas Parade, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. All entries will need to have lights and no signup form is needed. The lineup will begin at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church and Parmele Street for cars, trucks, trailers, floats, tractors and horses The First United Methodist Church will the staging area for walking or small motorized units. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and the parade will follow.
•The 7th Annual Bois d'Arc Christmas celebration and parade start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, with the theme of “Hearts Come Home at Christmas.” There will be a new route this year to bring the Christmas cheer to the residents at Oak Manor Nursing Home and Country Home Estates Assisted Living. The event is presented by the Commerce Chamber of Commerce and additional information is available by calling 903-886-3950 or online at http://commerce-chamber.com/events/commerce-christmas-parade/.
•The Royse City Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and is sponsored by Royse City Main Street. This year's theme is Past, Present & Future and entries are being encouraged to use lights in their presentations. The parade will leave from Ruth Cherry Intermediate School then head west on State Highway 66 toward downtown. Main Street parking will be barricaded at 3:30 p.m. that day. Award categories will include Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Best Visual Effects, Best Animal Group, Best Decorated Motorized Vehicle, Best Costume, Best Community Entry and Most Holiday Spirit. Because of the COVID-19 situation, spectators are being recommended to wear face covers and practice social distancing.
Entry forms must be submitted no later than Friday, Dec. 4. Forms are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yywvmlve.
• The Campbell Community Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 12. Staging for the event starts at 3:30 p.m., with the parade at 4 p.m. and a community chili pie dinner for a donation at 5 p.m. at the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department station. Additional information is available by calling 903-862-3125.
•The Lone Oak Christmas Celebration is scheduled starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Visitors are being invited to tour the homes and businesses decorated and participating in Yard Decorating Contest. There will also be a vehicle display around the Town Square and donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted for the Blue Santa program at City Hall through Dec. 18. Additional information is available by calling the Lone Oak City Hall at 903-662-5116 or online at www.cityofloneoak.com.
