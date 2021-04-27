Thousands of trees will be distributed to local school students this week, leading up to the celebration of Arbor Day in Greenville.
After the 2020 Arbor Day celebration in Greenville was curtailed as a result of COVID-19, this year’s ceremony will be a scaled down event and will not be conducted at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Instead the local Arbor Day program will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday on the campus of Greenville Christian School, 8420 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville.
But approximately 3,000 seedlings will again be handed out to K-5 students throughout the schools in Greenville, thanks to volunteers with Keep Greenville Beautiful.
Representatives with the organization will be talking to students at GCS about the history and importance of Arbor Day, awards will be presented to the winners of the Arbor Day art contest at all the elementary schools in the Greenville ISD and T-shirts will be offered to the teachers with 10 or more students that participated.
Arbor Day wasn’t always one of the biggest events in Greenville. The local celebration has been presented each year since its beginnings at Arnold Park in 1994. Back then, a handful of Arbor Day fans and city officials planted a single tree in a brief ceremony.
