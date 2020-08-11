A state appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a Quinlan man, one of two people convicted in the 2016 shooting death of a University Park Fire Department captain near Royse City.
The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas issued its ruling July 22 to affirm the conviction and sentence of Michael Glen Garza.
Garza was found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial in the 354th District Court in July 2018 on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Robert L. Poynter III and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.
Garza’s alleged co-actor in the case, Chacey Tyler Poynter, of Royse City, the victim’s wife, was convicted in June 2019 on a charge of murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
In his appeal, Garza claimed he should have been given a mistrial in the case, based on a portion of the testimony of Royse City Police Department Detective Michael Burk, who testified at one point, “Well, [Chacey] did say Michael Garza killed her husband.”
At the time, Garza’s attorney sought a mistrial, which was denied by Judge Keli Aiken, although she instructed the jury to disregard Burk’s statement.
Appeals Court Justice Ken Molberg issued the ruling against Garza.
“We resolve Garza’s sole issue against him,” Molberg said. “We affirm the trial court’s judgment.”
According to the Royse City Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 10:40 p.m. on the night of Sept. 9, 2016, to an area along FM 35 near Hunt County Road 2595 about a woman in the roadway attempting to stop vehicles.
Officers spoke with Chacey Poynter, who was reported to have said her husband had been shot and was in a vehicle located along the county road. Officers placed Chacey Poynter into a police unit and went to investigate and found Robert Poynter in the vehicle deceased with a single gunshot wound.
Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and assisted in the investigation.
Officers were reported to have received suspicious and conflicting information from Chacey Poynter.
Royse City Police Chief Jeff Stapleton said information provided during the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Garza's home in Quinlan.
Prosecutors claimed Chacey Poynter and Garza were involved in an affair and acted together to kill Robert Poynter.
Chacey Poynter has also filed an appeal, although no hearing is currently set with the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.