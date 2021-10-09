Hunt County recorded another surge of deaths attributed to COVID-19 at the end of the week, even as the number of active cases of the virus in the county continues to recede.
Two COVID-19 vaccination events are scheduled in the county this week, with flu shots also available at one of the locations.
Hospital officials were still reporting an overflow of patients waiting in the ER on hospital beds, and are concerned state supported staffing may be coming to an end while patient volumes remain higher than normal.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 273 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 11 more than on Thursday. The county has recorded 92 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Saturday morning
The state agency indicated there were 290 active cases in the county, 20 less than Thursday.
Hunt County had reported 8,269 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 67 more than Thursday, with 2,328 probable cases, 64 more than Thursday
The county had reported a total of 10,307 estimated recoveries from the virus as of Saturday morning, 142 more than Thursday.
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.
As of Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 43.16% of Hunt County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes those individuals who had received additional doses as recommended on or after Aug. 13.
* A Pfizer vaccine event is being planned for Hunt County by a collaboration between Carevide and community partners. Pfizer third dose booster shots will be available to the public who received the first and second Pfizer doses, it has been 6 months since the second dose of the vaccine and the individual meets eligibility requirements for a booster dose. Individuals will also be able to receive the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this event, scheduled for Tuesday and will be open on a continual basis throughout the coming weeks at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville.
To see if you qualify, interested persons can visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/. To sign up to receive the vaccine, appointments can be scheduled at https://calendly.com/carevide/pfizercovidvaccines.
* Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) is hosting a vaccination clinic, offering both the Pfozer COVID boosters, along with flu vaccines, between 9:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday conducted by The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, at the SCRPT offices at 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
A list of all locations in Hunt County with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
• Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter issued an update Friday afternoon on the status of COVID-9 patients at the local hospital system.
“Today there are a total of 161 patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville,” Carter said. “Forty-one of these patients are COVID+. We have 18 patients in the ICU. Thirteen of these are COVID+ and seven of the COVID+ patients are on ventilators. There are two COVID+ patients fully vaccinated. At this time there are four ER patients waiting on inpatient beds.”
Carter said fewer people are seeking tests for COVID-19.
“Those seeking COVID testing continue to decline with about 150 tests done daily, over the past few days, with a 12% positivity rate,” he said.
Carter also offered an update on the status of staffing issues at the hospital.
“We participated in a telephone conference with the Trauma Regional Advisory Council earlier this week and we were advised state supplied staff are scheduled to work through Oct. 31,” Carter said. “We have requested they continue into November to care for our continued high volumes. We do not know when they will demobilize us, but should it occur prior to Oct. 31, or early November and our patient volumes remain high with no corresponding census decline, then staff availability will be critical for the Medical Center.”
